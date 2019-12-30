Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones are almost 50 percent off at Amazon

While they're not our favorite pair of noise-cancelling headphones, there's still a lot to like about the Elite 85h. When he reviewed them, Engadget's Billy Steele gave the headphones a score of 84. One of the main highlights for him was the 36 hours of battery life he was able to get out of the 85h. His biggest gripe was their $300 price tag, which he thought made them hard to recommend over options like the Sony WH-1000XM3. For $157, however, it will be tough to find a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that are as good as the Elite 85h.

Buy Jabra Elite 85h on Amazon - $157.14 and up