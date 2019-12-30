Latest in Gear

Image credit: Brett Putman for Engadget
save
Save
share

Polar's Vantage fitness watches now offer daily training guides

The update also tracks your running pace and Strava rivalries.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Brett Putman for Engadget

If you're planning to counter all those holiday dinners with rigorous exercise, Polar might have your back. It's updating its Vantage V and Vantage M watches with some particularly useful coaching features, most notably the FitSpark personalized training tool. As on earlier hardware, it provides a daily training guide that suggests exercises based on your history, fitness level and sleep quantities. You'll have a better sense of whether you should be burning calories with cardio workouts or hitting the weights instead.

The upgrade also adds a Race Pace feature that lets you set a running pace target and get advice on how to meet that goal while you're in mid-stride. And if you have the Vantage V, you can use Strava Live Segments to compare your running and cycling times to both your earlier results and potential rivals.

Both Vantage watches are receiving the update today. These features won't convince you to get a Vantage by themselves, especially when smartwatch apps can cover many of the bases. They might, however, make the hardware that much more compelling if you were serious enough about fitness to consider Polar in the first place.

Source: Polar
In this article: exercise, fitness, fitness watch, gear, polar, smartwatch, update, vantage m, vantage v, wearable, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Scientist who edited babies' genes sentenced to three years in prison

Scientist who edited babies' genes sentenced to three years in prison

View
Mazda claims long-range EVs are worse for the planet than diesels

Mazda claims long-range EVs are worse for the planet than diesels

View
Uber clears a key hurdle to buying its Middle Eastern rival

Uber clears a key hurdle to buying its Middle Eastern rival

View
Kia will release a production version of its Imagine EV in 2021

Kia will release a production version of its Imagine EV in 2021

View
China's alternative to GPS should be complete by mid-2020

China's alternative to GPS should be complete by mid-2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr