Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:
save
Save
share

WhatsApp ends support for Windows Phone and older versions of Android

Support will end on December 31st 2019 and February 1st 2020.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
2h ago in Mobile
Comments
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

WhatsApp runs on a huge range of operating systems, but even the ubiquitous messaging app doesn't think it's worth supporting Windows Phone any more. The company has announced it is ending support for older versions of Android and iOS as well as the rarely-used Windows Phone OS.

On its website, WhatsApp confirms that it now only supports the following devices:

  • Android running OS 4.0.3+

  • iPhone running iOS 9+

  • Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

Some older operating systems which will continue to receive support for a limited time. The app will continue to work on devices running Android 2.3.7 and older or iOS 8 and older until February 1st, 2020. However, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on the Windows Phone operating system from December 31st, 2019.

WhatsApp warns that features of the app may stop working at any time after this. The creation of new accounts and the re-verification of existing accounts has already been blocked on these older operating systems as well.

If you need to transfer your WhatsApp account to a new device, you can't transfer your chat history between platforms. However, you can export your chat history as an email attachment, so do this soon if you want to back up your old chats before the deadline.

Via: Evening Standard
Source: WhatsApp
In this article: android, entertainment, facebook, mobile, thebuyersguide, whatsapp, windows phone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Pixel 3a was a turning point for affordable smartphones

The Pixel 3a was a turning point for affordable smartphones

View
EV maker Nio struggles to grow as Tesla delivers first China-made cars

EV maker Nio struggles to grow as Tesla delivers first China-made cars

View
Polar's Vantage fitness watches now offer daily training guides (updated)

Polar's Vantage fitness watches now offer daily training guides (updated)

View
The Morning After: Foldable phone hype flopped in 2019

The Morning After: Foldable phone hype flopped in 2019

View
Wyze leaks personal data for 2.4 million security camera users

Wyze leaks personal data for 2.4 million security camera users

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr