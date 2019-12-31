Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters
WSJ: FDA vape ban will target fruit flavored pods

While bypassing 'open-tank' systems, or pods with nicotine or menthol flavor.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Politics
A Juul e-cigarette and pods are seen in this picture illustration taken September 16, 2018. Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

A few days ago, the FDA officially raised the minimum age of sale for tobacco products from 18 to 21, and according to a Wall Street Journal report, it's close to announcing a new set of restrictions specifically for e-cigarettes. In a move that is supposed to address teen vaping by targeting products they're interested in, the new rules will reportedly apply only to pod-based vaporizers, like Juul or NJOY, and remove any flavors from sale other than tobacco or menthol.

In anticipation of the ban, Juul stopped selling sweet fruit-flavored pods -- that represented a significant part of its business -- in October, and pulled mint flavors in November. The WSJ report suggests that meeting at this point represents a compromise between the Trump administration and the tobacco industry, avoiding a wider ban on all flavored vapes -- that had been suggested -- ahead of the 2020 election. It would also avoid banning flavors in "open-tank" systems that allow people to mix their own flavors.

Source: Wall Street Journal
In this article: ban, e-cigarette, FDA, gear, Juul, medicine, NJOY, politics, vape
