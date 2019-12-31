Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Tax prep companies can’t hide their free filing software from Google anymore

The IRS is now also free to make a competitor to TurboTax.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago in Services
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

This week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced changes that will hopefully make it less stressful for a lot of Americans to file their taxes in 2020. In an addendum to the almost 20-year-old Free File agreement, the agency has put new protections in place to make it easier for Americans to file their taxes for free.

Moving forward, the addendum prohibits TurboTax maker Intuit and the other nine companies that make up the Free File Alliance from "engaging in any practice" that would prevent their free software from showing up on Google or any other search engine. Additionally, all 10 companies must now stick to a standardized naming scheme so that you can easily identify their free software. The next time you search for one of their apps, it should be called "IRS Free File program delivered by [product name]."

However, the most significant change is that the IRS is now free to create its own software. Under the previous version of the deal, the agency had agreed not to compete with the industry under the understanding those companies would offer free software for low- and middle-income Americans to use come tax season.

The addendum comes after relentless reporting from ProPublica. In April, the publication published a report that showed Intuit and H&R Block had included code in their free software that prevented the apps from showing up on Google. Intuit also spent years lobbying the government to prevent the IRS from changing the Free File agreement.

In a blog post on its website, Intuit said it "strongly supports these changes to the Free File program and associated Free File offerings because they increase the focus on the taxpayer experience. We applaud the IRS and FFA, who worked together to bring about these important reforms." The company currently faces several lawsuits for its past behavior.

Source: IRS (1), IRS (2), Intuit
Coverage: ProPublica
In this article: Free File, Free File Alliance, gear, internal revenue service, internet, Intuit, IRS, politics, services, tax, taxes, TurboTax
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

US Army is the latest military branch to ban TikTok

US Army is the latest military branch to ban TikTok

View
YouTube’s Justin Bieber docuseries premieres January 27th

YouTube’s Justin Bieber docuseries premieres January 27th

View
'Untitled Goose Game' honks its way to a million sales

'Untitled Goose Game' honks its way to a million sales

View
President Trump signs anti-robocall TRACED Act into law

President Trump signs anti-robocall TRACED Act into law

View
How home assistants ruined us, an explanation

How home assistants ruined us, an explanation

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr