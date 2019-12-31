The Mustang Mach-E's extended range battery is a popular option

While Ford hasn't revealed exactly how many people are lining up to pre-order the Mustang Mach-E, the company has released some stats showing which versions people prefer so far. Apparently battery life is important to buyers of the sporty electric SUV, with 80 percent opting for versions with the long range battery that lets it go up to an estimated 300 miles between charges. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive version is also popular, at 55 percent of orders, and 30 percent of those interested have opted for the GT trim level.

The First Edition vehicles are already sold out, but, as Autoblog notes, if you find the Mustang-branded crossover appealing, you can order one with $500 down. You'll have to wait until 2021 for a GT, but other trim levels may ship before the end of this year.