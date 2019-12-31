This might be Samsung's upcoming 'zero bezel' 8K TV

You might not have to wait until CES to see Samsung's fabled 'zero bezel' TV. German site 4KFilme has posted what it says are the first pictures of the 8K set, which might be called the Q900T or Q950T. If these are accurate, it's not literally a zero-bezel TV, but it's very close. The most you see is a tiny chin. It would also have a soundbar-friendly stand, and there appears to be a gap-free wall mount like before.
An earlier rumor had the bezel-free TV entering production in February. Pricing is still unknown as well, although the design might be limited to 65-inch or larger screens.
There are questions as to the utility of this. Unless you're really tight on space, you can probably live with the thin bezels on other modern TVs. This would be more about dazzling guests and making a statement -- high-quality visuals are almost bonuses.