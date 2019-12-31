Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Smoke app brings the Steam store to your Apple Watch

But, alas, you can't play Goose Game on your wrist.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
43m ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

If you can't bear to be away from Steam for a moment least you miss one of its famously great sales, then Smoke, a new app for the Apple Watch, has you covered.

Smoke advertises that it "brings parts of Steam" to the Apple Watch. The hardware is obviously pretty limited, so don't expect to be purchasing or launching games from your wrist. You will be able to view your games and achievements, view store information and see if your friends are online and what they've been playing though.

Perhaps the most useful feature is the ability to view Steam news articles, which can alert you about sales and updates for your favorite games. You can also tap a news article to save it to your phone, but this feature is only available to paid users.

The Smoke app page notes that for most of the features to work, your Steam profile needs to be set to public. If that's ok with you, you can download Smoke for Steam for free from the App Store.

Via: iMore
Source: App Store
In this article: apple, apple watch, entertainment, smoke, steam, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Syd Mead, concept artist behind 'Blade Runner' and 'Tron,' dies at 86

Syd Mead, concept artist behind 'Blade Runner' and 'Tron,' dies at 86

View
The Morning After: Google's Pixel 3a changed the game in 2019

The Morning After: Google's Pixel 3a changed the game in 2019

View
Sonos gives a lame reason for bricking older devices in 'Recycle Mode'

Sonos gives a lame reason for bricking older devices in 'Recycle Mode'

View
The Mustang Mach-E's extended range battery is a popular option

The Mustang Mach-E's extended range battery is a popular option

View
Russia starts antitrust investigation into Booking.com

Russia starts antitrust investigation into Booking.com

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr