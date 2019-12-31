Latest in Gaming

Image credit: House House/Panic
'Untitled Goose Game' honks its way to a million sales

Who knew being an avian jerk would be so popular?
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in AV
House House/Panic

Untitled Goose Game hasn't just melted the hearts of mischievous gamers -- apparently, it's also a commercial success. Panic's Cabel Sasser has revealed that House House's chaos-creating title has racked up 1 million sales since its debut on September 20th. He didn't break down sales by platform, although we wouldn't be surprised if the PC version was the frontrunner. The PS4 and Xbox One releases no doubt helped, mind you. And remember, the PC edition is currently an Epic Games Store exclusive -- we'd expect another boost once it reaches Steam in late 2020.

Untitled Goose Game was one of our favorite games of the year, and for a good reason. It's not just that the game relentlessly charming and insidiously evil (just ask the poor kid you traumatize for life in one segment) -- it's that it works well as both a puzzle-solver and a stealth action game, albeit a short one. When people are inspired enough to dress up as a goose to play the game, you know it's a memorable experience.

Source: Cabel Sasser (Twitter)
