Prep to get CompTIA-certified with these IT courses

Work towards earning 14 leading IT certifications with study materials and expert-led training.
StackCommerce
25m ago in Services
In the realm of IT, CompTIA is the leading certifying body. So, if you want to break into virtually any branch of IT, you'll need to pass a prerequisite certification exam from CompTIA. CompTIA has certifications for those who wish to work in enterprise IT, cybersecurity, cloud administration, and many other fields, making it one of the most comprehensive organizations in the tech space. If you want to break into enterprise tech but aren't sure where to start, check out The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle.

This comprehensive bundle features study materials for 14 CompTIA certification exams, all of which are taught by experts in their field. If you're completely new to IT, you can delve into the basics required to pass the A+ exams, like troubleshooting, hardware basics and configuring operating systems. If you're interested in networking, the Network+, Cloud+, and Server+ courses will get you to speed in setting up and administering enterprise networks, clouds and servers. Additionally, you'll get training materials for cybersecurity exams like Security+, CySa+ and PenTest+.

All of that is just scratching the surface. It's a lifetime's worth of IT certification training packed into one bundle. Check out the entire 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle and grab it while it's on sale for $89 today.

