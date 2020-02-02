Save hundreds on this project management training

The Lean methodology is designed to create greater value from fewer resources. Six Sigma is a methodology designed to help companies minimize costs, boost results, and minimize waste. Used in conjunction with one another, the Lean Six Sigma methodology can completely overhaul a business's operations and streamline how they do practically everything. That's why companies like Ford and Amazon are fully onboard with Lean Six Sigma.

In this four-course bundle, you'll get an introduction to the absolute basics of both Lean and Six Sigma, understanding core concepts that will help you run a more efficient project. You'll also delve into Minitab, a comprehensive business analytics tool that is a project manager's best friend. From there, you'll study to pass the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt certifications, putting you on track to start a lucrative new career.

It's 44 hours of expert-led training designed to help you break into a booming field. The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle is on sale now for just $49.

