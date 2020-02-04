In 2020, it pays to be creative. Creative careers are in greater demand as businesses lean into off-the-cuff marketing strategies to try and stand out in a saturated market. That means a greater investment in design and video assets, which is great news for creative professionals in any industry. If you're looking to make a change or launch a creative career, now is a great time to do it, and these online course bundles can help you learn the skills to get paid to create.
Learn Adobe programs for a budget-friendly price
The 2020 Adobe InDesign CC Master Class Bundle
MSRP: $221
This bundle includes five courses on the industry-leading layout and page design program, Adobe InDesign. Used in print and digital media, InDesign makes it easier to create engaging, multi-page magazines, websites, and much more. In this bundle, you'll get a hands-on approach to learning InDesign by creating multiple projects from scratch.
The Adobe After Effects & Nuke VFX Production Bundle
MSRP: $617
Vicki Lau, a Hollywood VFX artist who has worked on films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Aquaman, leads this four-course bundle covering Adobe After Effects and Nuke VFX. If you've ever wondered how special effects get done in the movies, this bundle will give you a good idea. You'll get an introductory, but comprehensive education in all things VFX.
The 2020 Adobe Illustrator CC Master Class Bundle
MSRP: $284
Adobe Illustrator is the industry-standard vector graphics software, used in ads, animation, websites, and much more. Illustrator gives you a huge range of tools to create engaging user interfaces, design beautiful flyers, create characters, and much, much more.
