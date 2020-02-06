Seven must-have resources for any designer

But you still need the right tools if you want to outpace the competition and make your life easier along the way, which is why we've rounded up these must-have resources that all happen to be on sale right now.

1. VectorGrove Unlimited Vector Images: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $4999 | Sale Price: $39 (99 percent off)

Get unlimited access to a massive trove of over 1 million scalable vector images with this lifetime subscription. All of the images are royalty-free (so you don't have to worry about hidden fees or red tape), and it's easy to find exactly what you're looking for in the collection.

2. Visualmodo WordPress Themes: Lifetime Membership

MSRP: $259 | Sale Price: $39 (84 percent off)

Spruce up your WordPress sites with this collection of responsive themes and templates. With a variety of theme genres for different projects and an award-winning customer service team, Visualmodo is your one-stop resource for creating truly pro-level sites.

3. The Stock Photo Mega Bundle: 80,000+ Images

MSRP: $594 | Sale Price: $30 (94 percent off)

Find the perfect visuals for any project with this enormous collection of over 80,000 stock photos that span over 750 diverse categories. You'll even be able to bring your projects to life using animated backgrounds.

4. Icon54: Unlimited Membership

MSRP: $97 | Sale Price: $19 (80 percent off)

With lifetime access to over 5,000 professional vector icons, this subscription will help you build a variety of design projects using fully-customizable images and tools, and it's easy to adjust everything from icon size and color to orientation and shadowing.

5. Webmaster Design VIP: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $999 | Sale Price: $49 (95 percent off)

Webmaster Design VIP offers unlimited access to over 17,000 stock photos along with over 8,000 vector graphics, and you'll be able to download every new item and product at no additional charge.

6. Scopio Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $1740 | Sale Price: $29 (98 percent off)

Tired of seeing the same old stock images? If you're interested in using truly authentic and royalty-free images on your websites or social media, look no further than Scopio Authentic Stock Photography, which features unique content from photographers and creators from more than 160 countries.

7. picjumbo Designer Plan: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $600 | Sale Price: $39 (98 percent off)

picjumbo is more than a stock image library—it's an amazing resource to get new images regularly delivered to your inbox, ensuring you always have fresh assets to create new content. With this subscription, you get access to 6,000+ high-resolution stock photos in over 100+ collections as well as at least 50 exclusive stock photos made specially for premium members that are sent directly to your inbox.

