'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection' is free on PS Plus in January

Sony is giving the PS4 a proper send-off by making some of its most important games available to just about everyone... if they have PlayStation Plus subscriptions, that is. The company has announced that January's free PS Plus games will include Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, giving you a chance to play the first three games in Drake's story (no multiplayer, alas) in remastered PS4 versions. Some games have aged more gracefully than others (the original feels like a prototype for what the others would become), but it's a good way to catch up -- or just to avoid digging your PS3 out of the closet.
The other title is... less ambitious. Goat Simulator is a classic sandbox game that revels in its absurdity and glitches. It's not going to captivate you for weeks on end, especially if you've already played it on one of its many other platforms, but it might work if you need to blow off some steam at the end of a long day.
Both titles will be free for Plus owners between January 7th and February 3rd. Titanfall 2 is still free until January 6th, so you'll want to hurry if you haven't checked out an excellent mix of a compelling solo campaign with fast-paced multiplayer matches.