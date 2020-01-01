Disney+ moves up 'WandaVision' premiere to 2020

The series touches on the relationship between Scarlet Witch and Vision in the post-Avengers: Endgame world (which raises all kinds of questions) and is known to have both a 1950s element as well as a key tie int to the 2021 movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While Disney hasn't explained the early release, it's not hard to imagine why it would shuffle the schedule. Simply speaking, there isn't a huge number of originals (at least, ones aimed at grown-ups) on the calendar for 2020. This might give you a reason to stay subscribed throughout 2020 if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, more Mandalorian and out-of-theaters movies aren't enough.