Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dell
save
Save
share

Dell made an 86-inch touchscreen monitor for the workplace

The massive 4K panel launches in April.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
19m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Dell

Microsoft's 85-inch Surface Hub 2S has some competition. Today, Dell is announcing an 86-inch (okay, 85.6-inch) Interactive Touch Monitor aimed at business types who are constantly yammering about productivity and collaboration. It's an IPS 4K panel that comes with anti-glare and anti-smudge coatings -- useful when you're in a glass-box meeting room with someone who has just finished their lunch -- and Dell's blue-light-reducing ComfortView technology. The giant screen also supports up to 20 simultaneous touch points, which means multiple people can walk up and scribble with their digits or one of Dell's improved dual-tip styluses.

The touchscreen monitor is equipped with two 20W speakers and a smorgasbord of ports including multiple HDMI, USB Type-A, USB Type-B, a single USB Type-C port that can charge other devices, and a full-sized DisplayPort. It doesn't have an internal 'brain,' though customers can choose to integrate a Dell OptiPlex Micro PC into the back panel. The complete package could be enough to tempt enterprise folks away from the Surface Hub 2S and other massive workplace screens when it launches on April 10th. The make-or-break, we suspect, will be the display's price -- something that Dell is keeping close to its corporate chest for now.

In this article: business, ces2020, dell, gear, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple will license Imagination's graphics tech once again after public spat

Apple will license Imagination's graphics tech once again after public spat

View
Bosch is finally making LiDAR sensors for autonomous cars

Bosch is finally making LiDAR sensors for autonomous cars

View
LG's new rollable OLED TV concept unfurls from the ceiling

LG's new rollable OLED TV concept unfurls from the ceiling

View
Klipsch debuts noise-cancelling headphones with 30 hours of listening

Klipsch debuts noise-cancelling headphones with 30 hours of listening

View
Klipsch's flagship soundbar supports Alexa, AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos

Klipsch's flagship soundbar supports Alexa, AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr