Dell's latest monitors include the 240Hz Alienware 25

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor, released on March 11th, has a 240 Hz refresh rate, considerably faster than other high-refresh rate monitors which typically clock in at 120 Hz or 144 Hz. The 1 ms response time will be ideal for fast-paced games and the IPS panel should offer consistent colors at a wide range of angles. It has G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, super thin bezels and an adjustable stand with slim legs that fit under a keyboard. It will retail for $500.

Another launch of note is the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor (UP2720Q), a 27-inch 4K monitor which comes with a colorimeter built in. The monitor was unveiled at the Adobe Max event in November, aimed at creators for whom color accuracy is paramount. It'll be available from January 30th for $710.

There's also the beastly Dell Ultrasharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor (U4320Q), a massive 42.5" display which can show content from four different devices in four quadrants for serious multitasking. The USB-C connections allow the connecting of devices with plenty of power, and the flicker-free screen allows the viewing of content in 4K comfortably. It's also available on January 30th for $1050.

Other releases include the Dell Ultrasharp 25 USB-C Monitor (U2520D), a 25" USB-C quad high definition monitor with wide color coverage, available from January 30th for $480, the Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor, a 4K touch-compatible monitor available from April 10th with pricing to be confirmed and the Dell 27 Monitor (E2720HS), a 27" full high definition monitor available from January 8th for $290.