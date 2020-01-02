Latest in Gear

Image credit: GE Lighting
save
Save
share

GE's wireless smart switch works without a hub

No messing around with wiring.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
19m ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

GE Lighting

It's been a while since we heard from GE about its smart home arm, but today the company announced several new items designed to make its already straightforward lighting ecosystem even easier to use. Most notable of the bunch; a new smart switch and hubless dimmer model. This is an interesting addition to GE's range -- and an industry first -- because there's no need for any additional tech (such as a hub) to integrate them with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for voice control.

There's also a wire-free dimmer (powered by batteries) that can be placed anywhere using a removable adhesive strip, so you can easily add an additional control location to your home without messing around with electrical wiring. GE is also launching a motion sensor in the same wire-free vein.

GE is also opening up its C by GE mobile application to third party manufacturers. The program is designed to bring all your smart lighting controls and hardware together in to one manageable place, so expanding it to include other product makers means it'll be a lot easier to see what's stuff is going to work with other stuff with straightforward identification.

In this article: C by GE, ces2020, design, dimmer, gadgetry, gadgets, GE Lighting, gear, home, motion sensor, smart home, switch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple will license Imagination's graphics tech once again after public spat

Apple will license Imagination's graphics tech once again after public spat

View
Bosch is finally making LiDAR sensors for autonomous cars

Bosch is finally making LiDAR sensors for autonomous cars

View
LG's new rollable OLED TV concept unfurls from the ceiling

LG's new rollable OLED TV concept unfurls from the ceiling

View
Klipsch debuts noise-cancelling headphones with 30 hours of listening

Klipsch debuts noise-cancelling headphones with 30 hours of listening

View
Klipsch's flagship soundbar supports Alexa, AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos

Klipsch's flagship soundbar supports Alexa, AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr