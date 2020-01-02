GE's wireless smart switch works without a hub

There's also a wire-free dimmer (powered by batteries) that can be placed anywhere using a removable adhesive strip, so you can easily add an additional control location to your home without messing around with electrical wiring. GE is also launching a motion sensor in the same wire-free vein.

GE is also opening up its C by GE mobile application to third party manufacturers. The program is designed to bring all your smart lighting controls and hardware together in to one manageable place, so expanding it to include other product makers means it'll be a lot easier to see what's stuff is going to work with other stuff with straightforward identification.