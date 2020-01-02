JLab's latest true wireless earbuds are only $29

There is evidence of some cost-cutting. The five-hour battery life is fine, but won't make you regret buying the nine-hour Powerbeats Pro. The 15 hours of extra charging from the battery case (20 total) isn't spectacular, either. These figures are still solid for the price, mind you. It may just be a question of whether or not Go Air's sound quality is good enough to warrant a try. We're hoping to test them ourselves in the near future, so stay tuned for an initial verdict on JLab's claims.