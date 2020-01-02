LG delivers 'Real 8K' in 2020 with eight new OLED and LCD TVs

With CES about to start, LG has unveiled some hints about its new top of the line TVs for 2020 without mentioning prices or release dates. In this era that means jumping from 4K to 8K, and the company will have eight new models that it says promise "Real 8K" performance that "exceeds" the CTA's spec for 8K. The way LG sees things, even though Samsung's QLED tech may be certified as 8K, that doesn't make it "real" without surpassing a minimum test for contrast modulation (CM) threshold requirements.

Those eight 8K models include two LG Signature OLED sets in 88- and 77-inch sizes (88/77 OLED ZX) as well as six of its NanoCell-branded LCD televisions (75/65 Nano99, 75/65 Nano97, 75/65 Nano95) in 75- and 65-inch sizes. In terms of getting 8K content (whenever and wherever that's available), they can handle YouTube's preferred AV1 codec as well as HEVC and VP9, 8K inputs from USB or HDMI, and finally, 8K 60FPS via streaming as well as 8K 60P via HDMI.