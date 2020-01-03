Disney+ loses some movies due to old licensing deals

The company did say a few months ago that some of the service's offerings may leave the platform due to licensing deals signed in the past. It also clarified at the time that when a movie or show leaves Disney+, it also won't be available for download anymore. That said, the spokesperson told Gizmodo that the titles that leave due to licensing issues will return as soon as those legacy licenses expire. So, yes, you may still be able to stream both Home Alone movies -- we don't talk about 3, 4 and 5 -- on Disney+ next Christmas.