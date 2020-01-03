Latest in Gear

Nanoleaf’s next light panels will apparently learn and adapt to you

Mix and match geometric shapes are coming soon.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Home
Nanoleaf is known for its colorful, modular wall lighting tiles which sync with your music and gaming controls. At CES last year, it showed off its smart home control unit, an illuminated dodecahedron. Now, for CES this year, it has announced an integrated learning lighting system.

The new Nanoleaf Learning Series is designed to be a more intelligent smart light system, which learns from its users and reacts to their needs. Nanoleaf says the system minimizes the need for adjustments or voice controls by learning from users' behavior and reacting to it to provide light where it's needed.

We don't know how the system will work yet, but the company has revealed it will use Nanoleaf's signature modular lighting panels with network sensors and a proprietary intelligent learning algorithm. In the future, the company will introduce a range of Unified Light Panels, modular smart lights beginning with touch-reactive hexagons. Following these will be other geometric shapes so users can create their own designs and shapes.

The new hexagons will be on display at Nanoleaf's booth at CES in the next few days.

In this article: ces 2020, gear, home, nanoleaf, nanoleaf learning series, smart home, smart lighting
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
