Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Warren Eisenberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Y2K-type glitch is causing NYC parking meters to reject credit cards

The payment software expired on January 1st.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
14m ago in Transportation
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Warren Eisenberg via Getty Images

A software glitch is causing parking meters throughout New York City to reject credit and prepaid parking cards, The New York Times reports. The payment software was set to expire on January 1st, and the vendor reportedly failed to update the software before the new year. So, at the stroke of midnight Wednesday, the city rang in a bug reminiscent of those feared around Y2K, which predicted computer systems would crash.

According to the NYC Department of Transportation, crews are out reconfiguring the software meter by meter. It's unclear how long that will take, as the city has 14,000 meters covering about 85,000 parking spaces.

The meters are still accepting coins and the free ParkNYC.org app. The city hasn't said how it will handle all of the tickets issued while the payment software is down.

Via: The New York Times
Source: NYC DOT
In this article: app, bug, dot, expired, glitch, new york city, NYC, parking, parking meter, parking meters, payment, services, software, tomorrow, transportation, update
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

TikTok-owner ByteDance reportedly built a deepfake maker

TikTok-owner ByteDance reportedly built a deepfake maker

View
The best Bluetooth tracker

The best Bluetooth tracker

View
Apple will engrave emoji on your AirPods case for free

Apple will engrave emoji on your AirPods case for free

View
Lenovo’s updated ThinkPad X1 laptops include optional privacy screens

Lenovo’s updated ThinkPad X1 laptops include optional privacy screens

View
Tesla's car shipments grew by 50 percent last year

Tesla's car shipments grew by 50 percent last year

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr