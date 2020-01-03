OnePlus's Concept One prototype can make its rear cameras disappear

We're bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don't have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking "invisible camera" and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2020

OnePlus says the Concept One will use "color-shifting glass technology" as well as the hidden cameras. The Concept One doesn't appear to be foldable, however, which was what some observers were expecting from a prototype device.

The low-down on the cameras was provided by Wired, which describes how OnePlus has used the same technology found in sunroofs and airplane windows to create the disappearing effect. Most of the time, the cameras are hidden beneath the dark glass of the phone's back. When the cameras are in use, the tint of the glass can be adjusted via an electrical signal, so they appear when you open the camera app. Wired wasn't overwhelmed by the feature though, describing it as "a little anticlimactic."

There are currently no plans to put the Concept One into production, but it might give some clues to what we can expect from OnePlus devices in the future.