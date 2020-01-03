Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung
Samsung's first Odyssey gaming monitors include a 240Hz ultra-wide

There are also 'conventional' 240Hz displays.
Samsung is now applying its Odyssey gaming badge to monitors, and it's marking the occasion with two displays that are clearly geared to enthusiasts. The 49-inch CTG9 (above) is billed as the first 5,120 x 1,440 ultra-wide display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms pixel response time. You won't have to choose between extra-smooth performance and expansive, high-res visuals. It's also one of the first Samsung screens with a 1000R curvature, and it can handle DisplayHDR 1000 brightness as well as AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync. It should show up in the second quarter of the year.

If that strikes you as overkill, there will be less extravagant options. The CTG7 series (below) offers 27- and 32-inch panels at a more conventional 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with the same 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 1000R curvature, FreeSync and G-Sync. It's not as bright with 'just' DisplayHDR 600 support, but we suspect many gamers won't mind. The range will also be ready in the second quarter.

The company hasn't provided pricing. However, the technology makes clear that you'll be paying a premium for these screens, particularly the CTG9. While they're not 4K monitors, just about everything else is covered.

Samsung Odyssey CTG7 gaming monitor

Source: Samsung Newsroom
