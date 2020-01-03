Wayzn turns your sliding door into a smart pet entrance

The device fits in the track of standard sliding glass doors. It senses when your pet is at the door and sends you a notification, so you can let them in or out. You can also set the door to open and close automatically. The device sticks in place, so you don't have to drill or cut any permanent holes.

Wayzn can be controlled with the app, and it works with other smart-home devices, like Alexa and Nest speakers and cameras. As an added benefit, if you get locked out, you can ask Wayzn to open your sliding door through the app.

Wayzn costs $399, and the first two production runs have sold out. You can reserve the device online now. According to the company's website, the estimated wait time on new orders is three months.