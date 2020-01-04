Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Anupam Nath
India ruling party accused of tricking Twitter users into backing a law

It's allegedly fooling people into calling a number.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Internet
India's governing Bhratiya Janata Party has been accused of using Twitter to artificially drum up support for a law. Multiple observers have noticed that thousands of Twitter users, many of them linked to the ruling party, have been deceptively sharing a phone number meant to show support for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. The false claims have ranged from promising free Netflix and mobile data through to job opportunities and promises of sex.

It's not certain that this is is a coordinated campaign, but the misleading tweets came soon after Home Minister Amit Shaw shared the number.

When asked for comment, Twitter's Indian team directed TechCrunch to an article explaining Trending Topics, but the link didn't address the question.

If accurate, this wouldn't be the first instance of BJP manipulating Twitter to push an agenda. The party ran a coordinated campaign to get pro-BJP hashtags into Twitter's top Indian trends in 2017. However, this would be particularly egregious -- it'd represent outright deceit, not just promotion. And while other countries have been accused of deception, this would be both obvious and focused on delivering immediate, real-world results.

Source: TechCrunch, HuffPost
Coverage: Amit Shah (Twitter), Meghnad (Twitter), Netflix India (Twitter)
In this article: bharatiya janata party, bjp, citizenship amendment act, gear, india, internet, politics, social media, social network, social networking, twitter
