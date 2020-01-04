LG's G9 may pack four cameras while keeping the headphone jack

The play-it-safe design would also involve the teardrop camera notch on the screen (though it may be smaller than before) and, crucially, the 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung's next Galaxy S may ditch the audio port, making the G9 a more viable option for those who hate dongles and Bluetooth headphones.

It's not certain when the G9 might make its debut, although history suggests it could launch at Mobile World Congress in late February. Whether or not the cautious approach might help is another matter. It could work at a time when LG's arch-rival Samsung is taking risks, but LG is still struggling in the mobile business. Samsung may thrive simply by wielding its status as a giant in the mobile world.