Samsung might launch its next Galaxy flagship phones on February 11th

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRp — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

The tech giant is expected to reveal Galaxy S10's successor at the next Unpacked. While one might naturally come to the conclusion that it's going to be called the S11, a rumor that came out in December suggested a very different name. Apparently, there's a chance that the next Galaxy S flagship phone will be called the "S20," so it would align with the current year. Samsung refused to confirm the event when we asked, but we'll keep you posted if we hear anything official.