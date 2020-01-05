Latest in Gear

Image credit: Arlo
save
Save
share

Arlo's new floodlight security camera is completely wireless

Just one of many home cameras we'll see at CES this week.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Home
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Arlo

Floodlight cameras are helpful for spotting (and ideally, deterring) intruders, but they typically require some kind of wiring. Even Ring's model still requires a link to a floodlight system. Arlo, however, thinks it can one-up its rivals. Its new Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is billed as the first truly wireless option of its kind -- you can put it where you need it without any messy connections. About the only hassle is having to recharge the battery.

It also promises to be one of the better floodlight options. It can record 2K video with HDR to ensure that you clearly see a would-be burglar, and provide color night vision when conventional black-and-white isn't enough. You can also expect "superior" brightness (not that Arlo has quantified it) and an ambient light sensor that adjusts the floodlight's strength based on surrounding light. AS you'd expect, there's two-way audio to ward off suspicious types.

The camera debuts this spring for a competitive (though not spectacular) $250. As with many connected security cams, though, you may want a subscription to make the most of the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. You only get a three-month trial of Arlo Smart, which offers a rolling 30 days of cloud recordings plus upgraded object detection. After that, you're looking at $3 per month for one camera ($10 per month for up to five) to maintain those perks.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: Arlo
In this article: arlo, arlo pro 3, arlo pro 3 floodlight camera, ces2020, gear, home, home security, netgear, security, security camera
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Acer's ConceptD 7 Ezel laptop is part tablet, part mini desktop

Acer's ConceptD 7 Ezel laptop is part tablet, part mini desktop

View
Acer is showing off a 55-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor

Acer is showing off a 55-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor

View
Sleep Number’s Climate360 bed adjusts to suit your body temperature

Sleep Number’s Climate360 bed adjusts to suit your body temperature

View
TP-Link adds WiFi 6 to its affordable mesh routers

TP-Link adds WiFi 6 to its affordable mesh routers

View
Charmin thinks your bathroom needs robots and VR

Charmin thinks your bathroom needs robots and VR

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr