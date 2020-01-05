Hatch made a smart sleep light to help adults rest better

Hatch, which is perhaps best known for its baby-focused products, is turning its attention to grown-ups. It made a smart sleep light called Restore, with the aim of helping people drift off more easily and get a better night's rest.
It's pegging the device as an all-in-one sleep system. Features include a reading lamp with reduced blue light, soothing sounds (like white noise, wind and water) and a light-based alarm that mimics the sunrise. You can personalize your Restore sleep routine through a mobile app or on the device itself.
In real life, it has a similar aesthetic to Google's Nest Home devices, with a fabric cover surrounding the light-up dome. The dome can cycle through colors and gets plenty bright enough when you either need it as a reading light source, or simply a very strong visual wake-up call.
Restore will go on sale sometime in the early part of this year through Hatch's website. The company hasn't revealed pricing details as yet.