Image credit: Lenovo
Lenovo's latest Legion gaming laptop relies on an external GPU

Thankfully, Lenovo made one.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Personal Computing
Lenovo

Sponsored Links

Lenovo is kicking off 2020 with a gaming laptop that needs a companion to thrive. It's introducing the Legion Y740S, a slim 15.6-inch laptop (billed as Lenovo's "thinnest and lightest" gaming model) meant to couple with the company's first external GPU, the Legion BoostStation. It has some decent horsepower with up to a Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD, but you're stuck with integrated Intel graphics if you buy nothing else -- you absolutely need that eGPU if you're going to play any modern 3D games. At least the 4.18-pound weight and 0.58-inch thickness make it easy to stuff in your bag.

Appropriately, you can configure the Y740S with either a standard 1080p display or a 4K screen capable of HDR using Dolby Vision. It can still last for up to eight hours on battery, though, and the combination of two Thunderbolt 3 ports and two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports leaves room for high-speed peripherals besides the eGPU. You can also expect Dolby Atmos-capable speakers and a new "bouncy" keyboard that promises quick, tactile response without ghosting.

As for the BoostStation? It's not a radical departure from other Thunderbolt 3 eGPUs, but you get a wide selection of GPU bundle options that range from the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti through to the RTX 2080 Super (there's also a Radeon RX 5700 XT for the AMD crowd). It doubles as a hub with two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, HDMI and Ethernet.

Both the Y740S and the BoostStation ship in May. The laptop starts at $1,100, while the BoostStation costs $250 by itself. Lenovo hasn't outlined how much the bundles cost, though it's safe to presume that you'll be paying a hefty sum if you want one of the faster GPUs on offer.

Lenovo Legion BoostStation external GPU

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: Lenovo
ces2020, computer, external gpu, gaming, gear, laptop, legion, legion booststation, legion y740s, lenovo, pc, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
