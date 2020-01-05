Nuheara's latest hearing assistance earbuds are both cheaper and more powerful

You can expect the familiar features that made the original IQbuds MAX intriguing. On top of EarID, you'll find hybrid active noise cancellation, controls to filter noise at varying levels and water resistance that makes them useful for workouts. You can expect 32 hours of hearing assistance (20 hours for plain audio streaming) with the help of the charging case.

As we hinted earler, though, the price may be the hook. The IQbuds2 MAX are available for pre-order at $399, or well below the original $500-plus price for their now-discontinued predecessors. While they're still not trivial purchases, they're considerably easier to justify if you want hearing help that doubles as a solid set of earbuds.