Samsung's artsy The Frame TV gets larger and smarter for 2020

The new sets are somewhat smarter, too. Art Mode 3.0 offers automatic curation of pieces based on your tastes, provided you're willing to subscribe. You'll also find improved ambient light sensors that better adjust the image to a room's conditions.

Samsung hasn't outlined pricing or detailed specs as we write this, but it's notable that the sets continue to offer 4K with dual LED back panels. If you were hoping for an 8K TV that faithfully recreated every last brush stroke in a masterpiece, you'll be disappointed. Still, the wider range of sets indicates that Samsung is serious about The Frame as an alternative to its regular screens.