Samsung's giant 'Wall' TV now comes in four more sizes

MicroLED offers OLED-like abilities, such as per-pixel lighting with true blacks, without issues like burn-in for static on-screen elements. In The Wall, it can also be highly modular.

There's no mention of pricing or release dates as of this writing. Let's be frank, though: much like a supercar, you'll know if you can afford one. As it stands, sets like the zero-bezel Q950TS might be more alluring if you want cutting edge Samsung TV design at a price that isn't completely stratospheric.