The toothbrush that cleans your mouth in 10 seconds is finally ready

The Y-Brush features a flexible gum shield lined with nylon bristles on one side, attached to a square power base. Fill the bristle side with toothpaste, pop the retainer in your mouth and chomp down for 5 seconds while it cleans. Then, flip it over and repeat to brush the other half of your pearly whites. The Y-Brush has three vibration modes and it comes with a charging stand. A fully charged battery should last for a month.

FasTeesH recommends changing the brush head every six months, and it sells them for $30 apiece. The Y-Brush comes in two sizes, small for kids from the ages of 4 to 12, and medium for folks older than that.

The baseline Y-Brush kit costs $125 and includes a handle, brush, USB charger, toothpaste applicator, and storage container for two brushes.