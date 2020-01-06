ADT’s DIY smart home cameras won’t require a hub or long-term contract

Blue by ADT is based on work by smart home company LifeShield, which ADT acquired in 2019. Like those introduced today, future devices will be DIY, so you can setup a smart home unique to your needs, and customers can choose from self-monitoring, a month-to-month subscription service of continuous monitoring.

The Blue by ADT Indoor Camera films 1080-pixel HD, and you can view the live and recorded footage through the free Blue by ADT mobile app. The camera will soon gain Alexa voice controls, and it will detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to let you know if there's an issue. In the future, it will pair with Blue by ADT sensors and keypad, meaning you'll be able to use it as a security hub if you choose.

The Blue by ADT Outdoor Camera is similar but rated at IP-65, making it weather-resistant. Plus, it has night vision capabilities. You can also opt for the Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera, which will let you talk with visitors, as well as monitor the video feed. The doorbell will send push notifications and a voice announcement from an Alexa-enabled device when someone is at the door.

All of the cameras include a facial recognition feature that will alert you when a familiar face appears. You'll get up to 24 hours of free video storage, or you can purchase additional cloud storage plans. The cameras, which cost $199 each, are available for pre-order now, and ADT says they'll ship by the end of the month.

Update 1/6/2020 10:20AM ET: This story was corrected to reflect that the Blue by ADT cameras are now available for pre-order and will ship by the end of January 2020.