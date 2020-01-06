Latest in Gear

Image credit: AMD
save
Save
share

AMD's 64-core Threadripper will be available February 7th

If you have $3,990 to burn on a CPU, that is.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
30m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AMD

When AMD said its 64-core Threadripper 3990X would be ready in 2020, it apparently didn't intend to make people wait very long. The brag-worthy processor is now slated to be available on February 7th for a staggering $3,990 (yes, that matches the model number). Clearly, this is meant primarily for workstations where more cores could easily save time and money -- you're better off with one of the more 'affordable' Threadrippers if you just want to lord an advantage over your fellow gamers.

The company claims the 3990X is the "world's fastest processor" and points to Cinebench R20 scores as proof. It's multiple times faster than Intel's Core i9-9900KS, according to the tests. As is often the case, though, the truth is more complicated. While the chip doesn't make you give up too much in the way of clock speed with a 2.9GHz base and a 4.3GHz boost, the 64-core Threadripper is only going to be a champion in tasks that benefit from many cores. If an app can only make use of some of those cores or depends more on the graphics hardware, there's a chance the 3990X will fall behind.

Even so, this illustrates a point our own Steve Dent made in the fall: Intel is struggling to keep up with AMD in key segments like workstation performance. That's due in part to Intel's difficulty manufacturing chips denser than 14nm, but that still makes Threadripper a more viable option than Xeons (which top out at 28 cores) for some professionals.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: AMD
In this article: 3990x, amd, ces2020, cpu, gear, personal computing, personalcomputing, processor, ryzen, threadripper
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The guy at CES who just wants to talk premature ejaculation

The guy at CES who just wants to talk premature ejaculation

View
Watch AMD's CES 2020 event here at 5PM ET

Watch AMD's CES 2020 event here at 5PM ET

View
TCL's 8K Roku TV should come out this year

TCL's 8K Roku TV should come out this year

View
NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers include a framerate cap to reduce latency

NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers include a framerate cap to reduce latency

View
You might not be able to avoid TCL's smartphones in 2020

You might not be able to avoid TCL's smartphones in 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr