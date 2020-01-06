AMD's new FreeSync tiers guarantee display performance

At the same time, AMD is rebranding its FreeSync 2 HDR tier. Moving forward, any monitor that is capable of outputting an HDR image while also maintaining a 120Hz and Full HD resolution will be eligible for the company's new FreeSync Premium Pro branding.

With the move, AMD now has three FreeSync tiers -- just like NVIDIA has three G-Sync tiers. And while they're not one-for-one equivalents to each other, there's plenty of overlap. For instance, both AMD and NVIDIA's highest certifications now explicitly relate to a monitor's HDR capabilities. This should help AMD better guarantee levels of performance when it comes to the tech.