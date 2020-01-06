Latest in Gear

AMD reveals Xbox Series X ports in a sizzle reel (updated)

Spoiler: it's much like the Xbox One X.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
You might not have to wait for Microsoft to detail the Xbox Series X's connectivity -- AMD just did. As part of a sizzle reel for its CES presentation, the chip designer produced a 360-degree view of the Series X that put its rear ports on full display. And... it's very familiar if you're an Xbox One X owner. Like the existing console, the Series X's backside will have two HDMI ports, two USB ports (USB-C this time), optical audio and Ethernet. It appears to have USB-A on the front, though. There's also a standard power connector, suggesting that the power supply is internal (and partly explaining the console's large size).

This wasn't the only revelation during CES. Xbox chief Phil Spencer also updated his Twitter profile with a photo of the AMD processor inside the Series X, calling it his "lucky 'coin.'" The main part of the chip (under the copper-hued cover) is considerably larger than that of the Xbox One X, indicating its relative complexity. This might also be a clue as to why the Series X has such a prominent cooling grille and appears designed to sit vertically. If the CPU generates a lot of heat, the future Xbox will need aggressive cooling to avoid a repeat of the Xbox 360's troubles.

Update 1/6 7:40PM ET: Microsoft now says AMD didn't get the 3D image of the console straight from the source -- apparently, it plucked the render from TurboSquid. The look "does not accurately represent the design or features" of the Series X, Microsoft said. We wouldn't be surprised if there are still similar ports, but for now the system's layout will remain a mystery. We apologize for jumping the gun.

