AMD reveals Xbox Series X ports in a sizzle reel (updated)

This wasn't the only revelation during CES. Xbox chief Phil Spencer also updated his Twitter profile with a photo of the AMD processor inside the Series X, calling it his "lucky 'coin.'" The main part of the chip (under the copper-hued cover) is considerably larger than that of the Xbox One X, indicating its relative complexity. This might also be a clue as to why the Series X has such a prominent cooling grille and appears designed to sit vertically. If the CPU generates a lot of heat, the future Xbox will need aggressive cooling to avoid a repeat of the Xbox 360's troubles.

Update 1/6 7:40PM ET: Microsoft now says AMD didn't get the 3D image of the console straight from the source -- apparently, it plucked the render from TurboSquid. The look "does not accurately represent the design or features" of the Series X, Microsoft said. We wouldn't be surprised if there are still similar ports, but for now the system's layout will remain a mystery. We apologize for jumping the gun.