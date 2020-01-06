Latest in Gear

Image credit: AMD
save
Save
share

AMD's Ryzen 4000 chips bring 8-cores to ultraportables

AMD says over 100 laptops will use its chips this year.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
26m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AMD
AMD has taken a big bite out of the PC market over the last few years, especially when it comes to high-end workstations. Still, it's almost nowhere to be seen when it comes to laptops, especially among ultraportables and more powerful systems. This year, the company is aiming to change that with its new Ryzen 4000 chips, which combine its Zen 2 core and 7 nanometer fabrication process. The result is some of the most intriguing mobile chips we've ever seen.

Take its new flagship model, the Ryzen 7 4800U, an eight-core, 16 thread chip that'll actually fit into a ultraportable notebooks. Intel, meanwhile, currently tops out at six cores with its 10th generation Core i7-10710U processor. The 4800U will run between 1.8GHz and 4.8GHz, and feature 8 Radeon graphics cores. It's around 90 percent faster than Intel's Core i7-1065G7 chip (its highest end 10nm chip, which only has four cores) in the Cinebench r20 benchmark, and around 28 percent faster in the 3DMark TimeSpy benchmark.

You could argue this is a bit of an unfair comparison, since Intel's six-core Comet Lake chip is certainly more powerful than its quad-core sibling. But the six-core chip is also stuck with Intel's older (and much slower) integrated graphics, making it no match for the 4800U's bundled Radeon Cores.

Not surprisingly, AMD also says the 4800U trounces Intel's 1065G7 when it comes to gaming. It's around 30 FPS higher in Rocket League while playing in 1080p with low settings, and it can even reach 54 FPS in Grand Theft Auto V. Intel has made great strides with its Iris Plus graphics, but it's still no match for AMD's Radeon tech.

Even if you don't go for the best of the best, you'll likely see some nifty performance benefits with the rest of AMD's Ryzen 4000 "U" ultraportable lineup. You'll also get 8 cores with the 4700U, just without hyperthreading, and six cores with its mid-range options.

For more demanding performance, AMD is also launching Ryzen 4000 H-Series chips (sound familiar?), with a much higher 45-watt power profile. You can expect to see those chips in gaming laptops like Dell's G5 15 Special Edition, which also comes with Radeon RX 5600M graphics, and ASUS's Zephyrus G14, which sports NVIDIA's GTX 2060.

AMD claims the 4800H is 39 percent faster than Intel's Core i7-9750H mobile chip in the 3DMark FireStrike Physics test. Even more impressive, it even outpaces Intel's i7-9700K desktop chip, which is only 26 percent faster than the 9750H in the same benchmark. Similarly, the 4800H is 46 percent speedier than the 9750H in Cinebench r20, whereas Intel's desktop chip only has a 36 percent lead over its mobile sibling. If those numbers are making your head spin, don't worry -- just know that the 4800H is going to bring a whole new level of performance to notebooks this year. (No wonder Intel tried to steal AMD's limelight by mentioning its mobile chips will go beyond 5GHz.)

Developing...

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: amd, CES2020, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, personal computing, personalcomputing, Ryzen, Ryzen 4000
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The guy at CES who just wants to talk premature ejaculation

The guy at CES who just wants to talk premature ejaculation

View
Watch AMD's CES 2020 event here at 5PM ET

Watch AMD's CES 2020 event here at 5PM ET

View
TCL's 8K Roku TV should come out this year

TCL's 8K Roku TV should come out this year

View
NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers include a framerate cap to reduce latency

NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers include a framerate cap to reduce latency

View
You might not be able to avoid TCL's smartphones in 2020

You might not be able to avoid TCL's smartphones in 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr