Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASUS
save
Save
share

The next ASUS Chromebook Flip will use Intel's 10th-generation processors

You can configure this laptop with a Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASUS

For the past few years, the ASUS Chromebook Flip have been the Chromebook I'd recommend most people buy. It hasn't even been a year since ASUS released the Chromebook Flip C434, but they're back at it again with the C436. We don't yet know how much it'll cost, but ASUS's track record at making compelling Chromebooks means we'll be on the lookout for this one.

Like previous models, the Chromebook Flip C436 has a 360-degree hinge which means you can use the device as a laptop, tablet, or stand it up for watching video. ASUS didn't say how big the screen is this time out, but it has the same extremely thin bezels as the 2019 model. ASUS is also using a metal chassis, which made the last Chromebook Flip feel like a strong, high-quality device.

As for what's new here, the C436 has Intel's 10th-generation processors (up to an i7), up to 16GB of RAM and WiFi 6 compatibility. ASUS also included a fingerprint sensor built in to the power button for secure logins and a new "omnidirectional" quad-speaker system the company says will offer better audio for whatever configuration you're using the Chromebook Flip in. Its touchscreen also supports with Google's universal USI stylus standard, so it should work with a variety of different pens.

There's still a lot we don't know about this device, including more detailed specs and price points, but hopefully we can find out more here at CES. The Chromebook Flip C436 should be available by the end of March, so we should at least find out more soon.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: asus, ces2020, chrome OS, chromebook flip, chromebook flip c436, gear, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: CES 2020 started and there are 8K TVs everywhere

The Morning After: CES 2020 started and there are 8K TVs everywhere

View
Withings' new watch looks so nice you'll miss its best feature

Withings' new watch looks so nice you'll miss its best feature

View
The Lioness 2 vibrator adds AI-assisted orgasms to its feature set

The Lioness 2 vibrator adds AI-assisted orgasms to its feature set

View
New lithium-sulfur battery could let phones last five days between charges

New lithium-sulfur battery could let phones last five days between charges

View
Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations

Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr