The Atmōs is an air filter for your face, if you can bear the bulk

To make an ideal personal air filter, says Mikal Peveto, you'd need a seal around your face. The head of US for Aō Air is presenting an alternative at CES: the Atmōs. It's a mask that uses small fans to create a high pressure pocket of clean air at the front of a mask that you breathe from, no seal necessary.

The transparent device goes over your mouth, with air drawn in just below your ears, where there are also sensors that measure one's respiration rate. The goal is to take it to consumers -- tonight, in fact. It'll be available for pre-order overnight for $350, shipping in July this year.