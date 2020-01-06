Dell debuts an AMD Ryzen version of its G5 gaming laptop

The PC maker hasn't provided detailed specs for the AMD-based G5 as we write this, but you can expect up to a 1TB M.2 solid-state primary drive with a 2TB 5,400RPM secondary hard drive. You can also outfit the machine with a WASD-four-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

You'll have to wait until April to buy this take on the G5. It'll start at a fairly reasonable $799, though. While it's not going to play the latest games at full speed with every detail maxed out, it won't have to at that price.