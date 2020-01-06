Latest in Gear

Dell debuts an AMD Ryzen version of its G5 gaming laptop

You'll also get Radeon graphics at a relatively low price.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
16m ago in Personal Computing
Dell is expanding its G5 gaming laptop line with an unusual addition: AMD hardware under the hood. Its new G5 15 Special Edition will run on AMD's new "Renoir-H" Ryzen laptop processors and Radeon RX 5600M graphics, giving you solid mid-tier performance if you don't care much for the Intel/NVIDIA combos that often dictate gaming portables. Not surprisingly, there's an option for a FreeSync-compatible 144Hz display to help deliver tear-free visuals.

The PC maker hasn't provided detailed specs for the AMD-based G5 as we write this, but you can expect up to a 1TB M.2 solid-state primary drive with a 2TB 5,400RPM secondary hard drive. You can also outfit the machine with a WASD-four-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

You'll have to wait until April to buy this take on the G5. It'll start at a fairly reasonable $799, though. While it's not going to play the latest games at full speed with every detail maxed out, it won't have to at that price.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: Dell
