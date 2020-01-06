DOJ stops investigating Uber for foreign bribery

The Department of Justice has dropped an investigation into Uber over alleged foreign bribes. The agency said in an SEC filing it "will not be pursuing enforcement action."
The Fraud Section of the DOJ's Criminal Division had been looking into whether Uber violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, China and India. Reports of the investigation first emerged in 2017 and soon after Uber was said to have conducted an internal probe related to alleged payments. Uber confirmed the federal investigation was in progress when it filed to go public last year.