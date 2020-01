Intel didn't have many major announcements at CES this year, but it did give us a taste of what's to come. That includes its upcoming Tiger Lake mobile platform, which it showed off by demoing a 17-inch foldable OLED tablet; a peak at its dedicated graphics card; and its ambition to power the intelligence of the modern world through computing. No small feat, right? Judging from this keynote, it's going to be an interesting year for notebooks and PCs as a whole.