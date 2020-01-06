Intel used a 17-inch foldable tablet to show off its 'Tiger Lake' platform

Those specs are nice and all, but mainly we wanted to see more of that enormous Horseshoe Bend tablet concept. It's by far the largest foldable OLED we've seen -- when laid flat, it looks as big as a full-sized PC monitor. The folding mechanism seemed iffy, unsurprisingly, but its existence is a sign that Intel is thinking big for new PC form factors. Literally.

While it's unclear when, exactly, the first Tiger Lake systems will appear, you can expect them after its upcoming 10th-gen H Series chips, which will break the 5GHz barrier.