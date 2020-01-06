Latest in Gear

Image credit: JBL
JBL's first Dolby Atmos soundbar has detachable speakers

The JBL Bar 9.1 also supports Dolby Vision, Chromecast and AirPlay 2.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
JBL

JBL has unveiled its first Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar. The JBL Bar 9.1 features four Dolby Atmos drivers that point upwards to bounce audio around the room.

The device also includes a pair of detachable wireless speakers you can place elsewhere in a room for more immersive sound. They'll run for around 10 hours of playback on a single charge, JBL says, and you can recharge by attaching them to the soundbar again.

The entire system offers 820 watts of power and includes a 10-inch powered subwoofer to handle low-end tones. There's also a 4K Dolby Vision video input, along with built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 streaming support and Bluetooth connectivity. The JBL Bar 9.1 will go on sale in the spring for $900.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

