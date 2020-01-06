Latest in Gear

Image credit: Kwikset
save
Save
share

Kwikset’s latest smart lock recognizes your fingerprint

Halo Touch offers one-touch locking and unlocking for up to 50 users.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Kwikset

Forget using an app or security code to access your smart lock, Kwikset's new Halo Touch smart lock is fingerprint-enabled. The device stores up to 100 fingerprints (from 50 users) and offers one-touch locking and unlocking.

Halo Touch connects directly to the building's WiFi, and homeowners should be able to install the lock themselves. It can be controlled and monitored through the free Kwikset app, which offers lock notifications and shows activity. Thanks to the app, you won't need a third-party hub or subscription. Halo Touch also works with Google Home and Alexa. As an added security measure, the fingerprints are stored in the lock itself, not in the cloud.

Halo Touch will be available for purchase sometime this year. It will be sold for $249 at HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Amazon.com and Build.com, and it will come in three finishes -- nickel, bronze and black.

Kwikset has been developing smart locks for a decade, and this time last year, the company unveiled its first WiFi-enabled, Home Kit-compatible lock. Halo Touch could be a cool addition, assuming it works reliably. The lock does come with a physical as a failsafe.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: ces2020, fingerprint, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, halo touch, home, kwikset, security, smart home, smart lock, wifi
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: CES 2020 started and there are 8K TVs everywhere

The Morning After: CES 2020 started and there are 8K TVs everywhere

View
Withings' new watch looks so nice you'll miss its best feature

Withings' new watch looks so nice you'll miss its best feature

View
The Lioness 2 vibrator adds AI-assisted orgasms to its feature set

The Lioness 2 vibrator adds AI-assisted orgasms to its feature set

View
New lithium-sulfur battery could let phones last five days between charges

New lithium-sulfur battery could let phones last five days between charges

View
Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations

Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr