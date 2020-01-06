Lenovo teams with Ducati on a racing-inspired Windows 10 laptop

But this laptop is more than your run-of-the-mill workbook with some motorcycle branding splashed across the lid (though it does have that too).

"The colors chosen for the notebook come from one of the Panigale street bikes, but it's the naked frame structure of the Ducati Monster that surrounds our bottom air intake vent," Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group's Vice President of Design, Brian Leonard, explained in a statement. "Sports exhausts on Ducati bikes have a hexagon 'honeycomb' shape vs. the circular hole shape customary to our air vents so we customized them to match. We added a pop of red inside the power well for a more punch-up look under the hinge. Fans will spot the special stitching pattern on the sleeve that matches the detailing on Ducati's bike seats"

With a production run of just 12,000 units, the Ducati 5 is quite the peppy machine. It features a 14-inch HD display able to produce up to 300 nits of brightness, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, WiFi 6 connectivity, a full terabyte of SSD hard drive space, and multiple USB-C ports. It even logs you in quickly thanks to an integrated fingerprint reader and Windows Hello functionality. The Ducati 5 weighs just under 3.5 pounds and will retail for €899.00 (~$1000 US) when it hits select markets in April.